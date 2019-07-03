MFDA announces settlement hearing to take place in respect of James Andrew Phillips

TORONTO, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of James Andrew Phillips ("Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated December 14, 2018.

As the result of a settlement agreement entered into between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, the settlement hearing will take place on July 24, 2019, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Atlantic), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the hearing room at the Nova Scotia Securities Commission, 5251 Duke Street, Suite 400, Duke Tower, Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The subject matter of the proposed settlement agreement concerns matters for which the Respondent may be disciplined pursuant to ss. 20 and 24.1.1 of By-law No. 1 of the MFDA. In particular, the settlement agreement concerns allegations that the Respondent, commencing in January 2015, engaged in personal financial dealings with client RB that gave rise to an actual or potential conflict of interest by borrowing approximately $50,000 from a client and the Respondent failed to disclose the conflict of interest to the Member or otherwise ensure that the conflict was addressed by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 2.5.1, 1.1.2, and 2.1.1.

MFDA settlement hearings are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and Rule 15.2(2) of the MFDA Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business from a branch office located in Windsor, Nova Scotia.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

