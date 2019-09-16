MFDA announces settlement hearing to take place in respect of Israel (Steve) Notis

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Israel (Steve) Notis (the "Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated August 26, 2019.

As the result of a settlement agreement entered into between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, the settlement hearing will proceed on October 7, 2019, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the hearing room at the offices of the MFDA, 121 King Street West, Suite 1000, Toronto, Ontario.

The subject matter of the proposed settlement agreement concerns matters for which the Respondent may be disciplined pursuant to ss. 20 and 24.1.1 of By-law No. 1 of the MFDA. In particular, the settlement agreement concerns allegations that the Respondent:

engaged in personal financial dealings with a client of the Member; had and continued in an outside activity that was not disclosed to and approved by the Member; obtained, possessed and, in some instances, used to process transactions, pre-signed account forms; falsely indicated on the Member's Annual Consultant Certificate that he: (i) did not possess and use pre-signed forms; (ii) was not engaged in any outside activities; and (iii) had reviewed and was compliant with the Member's policies and procedures; and misled the Member during the course of an investigation into his conduct.

MFDA settlement hearings are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and Rule 15.2(2) of the MFDA Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Toronto, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

