MFDA announces settlement hearing to take place in respect of Alan Brenchley

TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") commenced a disciplinary proceeding in respect of Alan Dickson Brenchley ("Respondent") by Notice of Hearing dated September 18, 2018.

As the result of a settlement agreement entered into between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, the settlement hearing will take place on June 12, 2019, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the hearing room at the offices of the MFDA, 121 King Street West, Suite 1000, Toronto, Ontario.

The subject matter of the proposed settlement agreement concerns matters for which the Respondent may be disciplined pursuant to ss. 20 and 24.1.1 of By-law No. 1 of the MFDA. In particular, the settlement agreement concerns allegations that the Respondent, between June 2006 and May 2017, obtained, possessed, and in some instances, used to process transactions, 230 pre-signed account forms, and altered five accounts forms without obtaining client initials, in respect of 26 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

MFDA settlement hearings are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and Rule 15.2(2) of the MFDA Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in Toronto, Ontario.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

