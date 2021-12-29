MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Zinan Liu

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Zinan Liu (the "Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated December 22, 2021 ("Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : Between May 2018 and February 2020, the Respondent engaged in personal financial dealings with clients by:

a) borrowing $105,000 from a client; and

b) entering into a business arrangement with clients;

which gave rise to a conflict or potential conflict of interest that she failed to disclose to the Member or otherwise address by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.1.41 and 2.1.1.

Allegation #2 :Between January 2018 and February 2020, the Respondent engaged in unapproved outside activities, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 1.3, 2.1.1, 2.5.1, and 1.1.2.

Allegation #3 : In or about January 2019, the Respondent made false representations to the Member on an annual compliance questionnaire, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Pacific Regional Council on March 2, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. (Pacific), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars. The Hearing on the Merits will take place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in the Burnaby, British Columbia area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.







1 On June 30, 2021, MFDA Rule 2.1.4 was amended to conform with client focused reform amendments to National Instrument 31-103 that came into effect on the same day. As the conduct addressed in this Notice of Hearing pre-dated the amendment to this Rule, all allegations set out in this Notice of Hearing that make reference to that Rule concern the version of the Rule that was in effect between February 27, 2006 and June 30, 2021.

