MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Tamar Michelle Eisenberg

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Tamar Michelle Eisenberg ("Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated June 7, 2019, Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : In or around February 2009, the Respondent engaged in securities related business that was not carried on for the account, or through the facilities of the Member by recommending, referring, or facilitating the sale of shares totaling $40,000 in a mortgage investment corporation to one client, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 1.1.1, 1.1.2, 2.1.1, and 2.5.1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Prairie Regional Council on August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural matters. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact hearings@mfda.ca to obtain particulars. The Hearing on the Merits will take place in Calgary, Alberta.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in the Calgary, Alberta area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Director, Litigation, 416-943-4619, ctoth@mfda.ca; Mark Stott, Vice-President, Prairie Region, 403-215-8329, mstott@mfda.ca

Related Links

www.mfda.ca

