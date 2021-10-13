MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Stephen Smockum

TORONTO, ON, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Stephen Scott Smockum (the "Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated September 20, 2021 (the "Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : Between August 2016 and July 2019, the Respondent borrowed monies from clients, thereby engaging in personal financial dealings with clients which gave rise to conflicts or potential conflicts of interest that he failed to disclose to the Member or otherwise ensure were addressed by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the clients, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 2.1.1, 2.5.1, and 1.1.2.

Allegation #2 : Between in or about August 2016 and February 2019, the Respondent engaged in an outside activity without prior written approval from the Member, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 1.3, 2.1.1, 2.5.1, and 1.1.2.

Allegation #3 : Between on or about April 18, 2017 and January 3, 2018, the Respondent recorded false notes in the Member's system regarding the reason for redemptions of mutual funds in the accounts of two clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #4 : Between August 2016 and July 2019, the Respondent provided false or misleading statements to a Member on annual update checklists, and during the course of a Member's investigation into his conduct, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council on November 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in the Norwood, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]

