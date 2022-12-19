MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Seongho (Steve) Park

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Seongho (Steve) Park (the "Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated November 24, 2022 (the "Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : Between August 2016 and February 2019, the Respondent failed to use due diligence to learn and accurately record the residential address of a client on a new account application form, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.2.1[1], 2.1.1, and 1.1.2 (as it relates to MFDA Rule 2.5.1).

Allegation #2 : Between August 2016 and May 2017, the Respondent opened a new Tax-Free-Savings-Account and processed mutual fund purchases on behalf of a client who was a non-resident of Canada, contrary to the policies and procedures of the Member, and MFDA Rules 2.2.1, 2.1.1 and 1.1.2 (as it relates to MFDA Rule 2.5.1).

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Pacific Regional Council on February 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the North Vancouver, British Columbia area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 76,695 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

____________________________ 1 MFDA Rule 2.2.1 was amended multiple times including on December 13, 2005, December 3, 2010, December 3, 2011, February 22, 2013 and December 31, 2021. The conduct of the Respondent referred to in this Notice of Hearing contravened all versions of Rule 2.2.1 that were in force prior to and after the amendments that were made.

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]; Jeff Mount, Vice-President, Pacific Region, 604-694-8846, [email protected]