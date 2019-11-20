MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Rebecca Wai-Chiu Li

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Rebecca Wai-Chiu Li ("Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated October 1, 2019 ("Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : Between July 2013 and November 2015, the Respondent engaged in securities related business that was not carried on for the account of the Member or conducted through its facilities by recommending, selling or facilitating the sale of syndicated mortgage investments to clients and other individuals, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 1.1.1, 2.1.1, 2.5.1 and 1.1.2.

Allegation #2 : Between July 2013 and November 2015, the Respondent engaged in an outside activity which was not disclosed to or approved by the Member, by recommending, selling, or facilitating the sale of syndicated mortgage investments to clients and other individuals, contrary to MFDA Rules 1.2.1(c) (now MFDA Rule 1.3), 2.1.1, 2.5.1 and 1.1.2.

Allegation #3 : Between July 2013 and November 2015, the Respondent participated in an unapproved referral arrangement by making referrals in respect of the sale of syndicated mortgage investments to clients and other individuals, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures, MFDA Rules 2.4.2, 2.1.1, 2.5.1 and 1.1.2, and the requirements of sections 13.7 to 13.10 of National Instrument 31-103.

Allegation #4 : Between July 2013 and November 2016, the Respondent accepted or acted upon general powers of attorney in respect of five clients, and failed to inform the Member that she held these powers of attorney over the financial affairs of clients whose accounts she serviced, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.4 and 2.1.1.

Allegation #5 : Between June 2014 and May 2015, the Respondent engaged in personal financial dealings with clients by accepting cheques from clients payable to her and co-mingling client monies with her own monies by depositing the cheques in bank accounts that she could access or control, contrary to Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 3.3.1 and 3.3.2(a).

Allegation #6 : Between October 2013 and August 2016, the Respondent provided false and misleading information in response to Member supervisory questionnaires, thereby misleading the Member and interfering with its ability to supervise the Respondent's conduct, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #7 : Between April 2017 and March 2018, the Respondent provided false or misleading information to Staff during its investigation of her conduct, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #8 : Commencing no later than December 13, 2018, the Respondent failed to cooperate with Staff's investigation of her conduct, contrary to section 22.1 of MFDA By-law No. 1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council on December 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural matters. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact hearings@mfda.ca to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Managing Director, Litigation, 416-943-4619, ctoth@mfda.ca

