MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Mitchell Sumka

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Mitchell Robert Sumka ("Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated December 11, 2019, Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : Between August 2015 and March 2018, the Respondent misappropriated approximately $659,232 from two mutual fund clients and 12 other individuals, thereby failing to deal fairly, honestly and in good faith with the clients, failing to observe high standards of ethics and conduct in the transaction of business, engaging in business conduct which is unbecoming and detrimental to the public interest, and failing to be of such character and business repute as is consistent with the standard of conduct, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #2 : Commencing in September 2018, the Respondent failed to cooperate with an investigation by MFDA Staff into his conduct, contrary to section 22.1 of MFDA By-Law No. 1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Prairie Regional Council on April 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Central), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural matters. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars. The Hearing on the Merits will take place in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in the Winnipeg, Manitoba area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

For further information: Charles Toth, Director, Litigation, 416-943-4619, [email protected]; Mark Stott, Vice-President, Prairie Region, 403-215-8329, [email protected]

