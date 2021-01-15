MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Md Ashanur Rahman

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Md Ashanur Rahman ("Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated January 8, 2021 ("Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : In 2017 and 2018, the Respondent engaged in personal financial dealings with clients by borrowing monies from clients, lending monies to a client, or depositing monies belonging to clients to his personal bank account, all of which gave rise to conflicts or potential conflicts of interest that the Respondent failed to disclose to the Member or otherwise address by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the clients, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.1.4 and 2.1.1.

Allegation #2 : Between May and June 2018, the Respondent aided a client to falsely portray monies as a gift to assist the client to secure a mortgage, thereby failing to observe high standards of ethics and conduct in the transaction of business and engaging in conduct or a practice which is unbecoming or detrimental to the public interest, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #3 : On October 24, 2017, the Respondent deposited $20,000 in cash, which he borrowed from a client, into bank accounts that he controlled in three separate transactions of less than $10,000 each, thereby circumventing the large cash transaction reporting requirements to the Financial Transaction and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #4 : In 2018, the Respondent made false or misleading statements to the Member during the course of an investigation into his conduct, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council on February 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in the Toronto, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

