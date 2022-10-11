MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Matthew Ewonus

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Matthew James Ewonus (the "Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated September 9, 2022 (the "Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : Between March 23, 2020 and March 24, 2020, the Respondent offered compensation to a client in response to a complaint without the prior written consent of the Member, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures, and MFDA Rules 2.1.1, 2.1.41, 1.1.2 (as it relates to Rule 2.5.1), and MFDA Policy No. 3.

Allegation #2 : Between March 23, 2020 and March 24, 2020, the Respondent provided a guarantee to a client of a specific result that she would receive from her investments, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.1, 2.1.4, and 1.1.2 (as it relates to Rule 2.5.1).

Allegation #3 : Between March 30, 2020 and October 9, 2020, the Respondent made false or misleading statements to the Member and MFDA Staff during the course of investigations into his conduct, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Pacific Regional Council on December 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

_______________________________ 1 On June 30, 2021, MFDA Rule 2.1.4 was amended to conform with client focused reform amendments to National Instrument 31-103 that came into effect on the same day. As the conduct addressed in this Notice of Hearing pre-dated the amendment to this Rule, all allegations set out in this Notice of Hearing that make reference to that Rule concern the version of the Rule that was in effect between February 27, 2006 and June 30, 2021.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, conducted business in the Kelowna, British Columbia, area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 76,695 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

