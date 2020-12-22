MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Marja Grobbink Harmer

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Marja Grobbink Harmer ("Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated December 14, 2020, Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : Between June 2013 and February 2017, the Respondent engaged in personal financial dealings with clients by:

a) jointly investing with clients in real estate investments through a company that she owned or operated; or b) opening and maintaining a joint bank account with clients relating to real estate investments, which gave rise to a conflict or potential conflict of interest that she failed to disclose to the Member or otherwise address by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the clients, contrary to the policies and procedures of the Member and MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 2.1.1, 2.5.1 and 1.1.2.

Allegation #2 : Between June 2013 and February 2017, the Respondent engaged in securities related business that was not carried on for the account or through the facilities of the Member, when she solicited, recommended, sold or facilitated the sale of investments by clients in real estate investments, contrary to MFDA Rules 1.1.1 and 2.1.1.

Allegation #3 : Between June 2013 and February 2017, the Respondent engaged in outside business activities that were not disclosed to or approved by the Member when she:

a) solicited, recommended, sold or facilitated the sale of investment by clients in real estate investments; b) incorporated companies or served as the President or Director of the companies; or c) became an independent distributor for a skin care company, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 1.2.1(c)1 (now 1.3.2), 2.1.1, 2.5.1 and 1.1.2.

Allegation #4 : Between December 2013 and February 2017, the Respondent engaged in securities related business that was not carried on for the account or through the facilities of the Member, by recommending, selling or facilitating the sale of investment in exempt market or other investment products to clients, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 1.1.1, 1.1.2, 2.1.1, and 2.5.1.

Allegation #5 : Commencing in July 2019, the Respondent failed to cooperate with an investigation by MFDA Staff into her conduct, contrary to section 22.1 of MFDA By-Law No. 1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Prairie Regional Council on February 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Mountain), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in the Regina, Saskatchewan area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

1 Effective March 17, 2016, Rule 1.2.1(c) was amended and renumbered as MFDA Rule 1.3.2.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]; Mark Stott, Vice-President, Prairie Region, 403-215-8329, [email protected]

Related Links

www.mfda.ca

