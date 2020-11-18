MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Libin Shen

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Libin Shen ("Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated November 6, 2020 ("Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : Between January 2017 and May 2018, the Respondent opened and processed trades in fictitious mutual fund client accounts which made him eligible to receive promotional monies that were payable to new banking clients, thereby failing to observe high standards of ethics and conduct in the transaction of business or engaging in conduct unbecoming an Approved Person, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1;

Allegation #2 : Commencing in August 2019, the Respondent failed to cooperate with an investigation into his activities conducted by Staff of the MFDA, contrary to section 22.1 of MFDA By-law No. 1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council on January 14, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural matters. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at ww.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Markham, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]

Related Links

www.mfda.ca

