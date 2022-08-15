MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Leszek Dziadecki

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Leszek Dziadecki (the "Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated August 3, 2022 (the "Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : Between 2015 and 2016, the Respondent engaged in securities related business that was not carried on for the account of the Member or conducted through its facilities by recommending, selling, or facilitating the sale of syndicated mortgage investments to clients and other individuals, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 1.1.1,1 2.1.1, and 1.1.2 (as it relates to MFDA Rule 2.5.1).

Allegation #2 : Between 2015 and 2017, the Respondent engaged in unapproved outside business activities in relation to syndicated mortgage investments, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 1.2.1(c) (now MFDA Rule 1.3), 2.1.1, and 1.1.2 (as it relates to MFDA Rule 2.5.1).

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council on October 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Mississauga, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

1 Effective January 21, 2021, MFDA Rule 1.1.1 was amended. As the Respondent engaged in the alleged misconduct addressed in this proceeding prior to January 21, 2021, in this proceeding, Staff is relying on the version of MFDA Rule 1.1.1 that was in effect prior to the January 21, 2021 amendments.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

