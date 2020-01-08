MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Joel Attis

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Joel Henry Attis ("Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated December 18, 2019 ("Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : Between December 2015 and August 2017, the Respondent engaged in discretionary trading in respect of four series of bulk trades he processed in client accounts, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures, and MFDA Rules 2.3.1(b), 1.1.2, 2.5.1, or Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #2 : Between December 2015 and November 2016, the Respondent failed to maintain adequate records of the clients' authorization for trades, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 5.1, 1.1.2 and 2.5.1, or Rule 2.1.1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Atlantic Regional Council on February 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Atlantic), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural matters. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars. The Hearing on the Merits will take place in Moncton, New Brunswick.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in Moncton, New Brunswick.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

For further information: Charles Toth, Managing Director, Litigation, 416-943-4619, [email protected]

