MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Jeffrey Williams

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Jeffrey Thomas Williams ("Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated August 7, 2019 ("Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : Between January 2014 and June 2016, the Respondent obtained, possessed, and in some instances, used to process transactions, 12 pre-signed account forms in respect of nine clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #2 : Between June 2009 and February 2017, the Respondent altered and used to process transactions, 18 account forms in respect of 14 clients by altering information on the account forms without having the client initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #3 : Between June 2009 and June 2012, the Respondent submitted five Letters of Direction directly to mutual fund companies to process transactions in the accounts of three clients without the knowledge or approval of the Member, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 1.1.1(a), 1.1.2, 2.1.1 and 2.5.1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council on October 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural matters. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact hearings@mfda.ca to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Milton and Whitby, Ontario areas.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

