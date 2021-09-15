MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Jeffrey Milne

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Jeffrey Alistair Milne (the "Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated August 25, 2021 ("Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : Between February 2015 and February 2019, the Respondent obtained and possessed 60 pre-signed account forms in respect of 33 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #2 : Between 2015 and 2019, the Respondent falsely represented to the Member on its annual compliance confirmations that he did not accept, solicit or maintain any pre-signed account forms, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Pacific Regional Council on November 22, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in the Surrey, British Columbia area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

