MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Gurmeet Bagga

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Gurmeet Singh Bagga ("Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated December 19, 2019 ("Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : Between about April 2014 and June 23, 2014, the Respondent engaged in securities related business that was not carried on for the account of the Member or conducted through its facilities by recommending, selling, or facilitating the sale of syndicated mortgage investments, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures, and MFDA Rules 1.1.1, 2.1.1, 2.5.1, or 1.1.2.



Allegation #2 : Between about April 2014 and June 23, 2014, the Respondent engaged in an outside business activity that was not approved by the Member by working as a mortgage agent for a mortgage brokerage, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures, and MFDA Rules 1.2.1(c) (now MFDA Rule 1.3), 2.1.1, 2.5.1, or 1.1.2.



Allegation #3 : Between about April 2014 and June 23, 2014, the Respondent participated in an unapproved referral arrangement by making referrals in respect of the sale of syndicated mortgage investments to at least 4 individuals, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures, MFDA Rules 2.4.2, 2.1.1, 2.5.1, or 1.1.2, or the requirements of sections 13.7 to 13.10 of National Instrument 31-103.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council on March 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural matters. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in the Brampton, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

For further information: Charles Toth, Managing Director, Litigation, 416-943-4619, [email protected]

Related Links

www.mfda.ca

