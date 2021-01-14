MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Derek Targerson

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Derek Jarod Targerson ("Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated January 4, 2021, Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : On or about August 29, 2017, the Respondent signed a client's signature on two account forms and submitted the forms to the Member for processing, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #2 : On or about August 29, 2017, the Respondent created a meeting note that falsely stated that the Respondent had met with and obtained the signatures of a client on account forms, when the Respondent had not met with the client, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Prairie Regional Council on March 5, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (Mountain), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in the Swift Current, Saskatchewan area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

For further information: Charles Toth, Vice-President, Enforcement, 416-943-4619, [email protected]; Mark Stott, Vice-President, Prairie Region, 403-215-8329, [email protected]

