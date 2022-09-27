MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Charles Hogg

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Charles Leigh Hogg (the "Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated September 6, 2022 (the "Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : On or about April 1, 2019 and May 27, 2019, the Respondent provided login credentials to third parties to enable them to access the Member's system containing confidential client information, without the knowledge or consent of the Member, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.1.3 and 2.1.1.

Allegation #2 : Between about April 2019 and June 2019, the Respondent sent, or arranged to send, confidential client information to a third party, without the prior consent of the clients, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.3, 2.1.1 and 1.1.2 (as it relates to Rule 2.5.1).

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council on November 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Kitchener, Ontario area.

