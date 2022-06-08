MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Brent Polischuk

TORONTO, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Brent Michael Polischuk (the "Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated April 7, 2022 (the "Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : Between November 2018 and March 16, 2020, the Respondent engaged in personal financial dealings with clients which gave rise to conflicts or potential conflicts of interest that he failed to disclose to the Member or otherwise address by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client, contrary to the policies and procedures of the Member and MFDA Rules 2.1.4[1], 2.1.1, 2.5.1 and 1.1.2.

Allegation #2 : On or about March 11, 2020, the Respondent made false or misleading statements to the Member during the course of its investigation into his conduct, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #3 : Commencing approximately June 16, 2020, the Respondent failed to cooperate with an investigation by MFDA Staff into his conduct, contrary to section 22.1 of MFDA By-law No. 1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Pacific Regional Council on July 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Victoria, British Columbia area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

_____________________ 1 On June 30, 2021, MFDA Rule 2.1.4 was amended to conform with client-focused reform amendments to National Instrument 31-103 that came into effect on the same day. As the conduct addressed in this Notice of Hearing pre-dated the amendment to this Rule, Allegation #1 concerns the alleged contravention of the version of the Rule that was in effect between February 27, 2006 and June 30, 2021.

