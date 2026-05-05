MEYER ORBACH AND JOSHUA GOTLIB EXERCISE RIGHTS TO ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL UNITS OF GO RESIDENTIAL OPERATING LLC

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Meyer Orbach ("Mr. Orbach") and Joshua Gotlib ("Mr. Gotlib", and together with Mr. Orbach, the "Acquirors") are pleased to announce that on May 4, 2026, pursuant to a loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") between the Acquirors and certain Retained Interest Holders (as such term is defined in the investor rights agreement dated July 31, 2025 by and among GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT"), GO Residential Operating LLC ("OpCo") and the retained interest holders named therein), they exercised their right to indirectly acquire an aggregate of 296,644.95 common units of OpCo ("OpCo Units"), an indirect subsidiary of the REIT, pursuant to the pledge by such Retained Interest Holders as security under the Loan Agreement (the "Acquisition"). Pursuant to the Loan Agreement, each OpCo Unit was valued at US$16.86 per unit (or C$22.89 per OpCo Unit based on the daily average exchange of US$1.00 equals C$1.3576 posted by the Bank of Canada on May 1, 2026, being the business day prior to the Acquisition) and, accordingly, the aggregate value of the OpCo Units acquired by the Acquirors was US$5,000,000.

Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Orbach's purchases of trust units of the REIT ("Units") on the open market since July 31, 2025, and Mr. Orbach's participation in the REIT's public offering of Units which was completed on March 23, 2026 (the "Equity Offering"), Mr. Orbach beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over (i) 11,032,933.5 Board Voting Units, representing 50% of the issued and outstanding board voting units of the REIT ("Board Voting Units"), and approximately 19.9% of the available votes with respect to the election of trustees of the REIT at any meeting of holders of Units, and (ii) 5,725,980.28 OpCo Units, representing an aggregate approximate 14.6% effective equity interest in the Issuer on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately following the Acquisition, Mr. Orbach's purchases of Units on the open market since July 31, 2025 and Mr. Orbach's participation in the Equity Offering, Mr. Orbach beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over (i) 11,032,933.5 Board Voting Units, representing 50% of the issued and outstanding Board Voting Units and approximately 18.6% of the available votes with respect to the election of trustees of the Issuer at any meeting of holders of Units, and (ii) 945,923 Units and 5,874,302.76 OpCo Units, representing an aggregate approximate 15.9% effective equity interest in the Issuer on a partially diluted basis.

Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Gotlib's purchases of Units on the open market since July 31, 2025 and Mr. Gotlib's participation in the Equity Offering, Mr. Gotlib beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over (i) 11,032,933.5 Board Voting Units representing 50% of the issued and outstanding Board Voting Units and approximately 19.9% of the available votes with respect to the election of trustees of the REIT at any meeting of holders of Units, and (ii) 5,053,993.71 OpCo Units, representing an aggregate approximate 13.1% effective equity interest in the REIT on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately following the Acquisition, Mr. Gotlib's purchases of Units on the open market since July 31, 2025 and Mr. Gotlib's participation in the Equity Offering, Mr. Gotlib beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over (i) 11,032,933.5 Board Voting Units, representing 50% of the issued and outstanding Board Voting Units and approximately 18.6% of the available votes with respect to the election of trustees of the Issuer at any meeting of holders of Units, and (ii) 82,046 Units and 5,202,316.18 OpCo Units, representing an aggregate approximate 12.5% effective equity interest in the Issuer on a partially diluted basis.

The Units and OpCo Units held by the Acquirors are being held for investment purposes and the Acquirors may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership or control of OpCo Units whether through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise.

The Board Voting Units held by the Acquirors are held for purposes of granting Mr. Gotlib and Mr. Orbach a vote on elections for trustees.

This press release is being issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators. A copy of the reports to be filed by Mr. Gotlib and Mr. Orbach in connection with the transactions described herein will be available under the REIT's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws, please contact:

Max Kaufman

[email protected]

516-776-4666

SOURCE Joshua Gotlib and Meyer Orbach