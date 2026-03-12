VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- In the wake of International Women's Day, MEXC, --the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange redefining the user-first approach to digital assets through true zero-fee trading--released its inaugural women in the workforce data. The figures span representation, leadership, hiring growth, technical contribution, and retention.

MEXC Women in Workforce Data: Leading with 43% Female Representation and 49% YoY Growth

Women make up 43% of MEXC's total workforce -- some 15 percentage points above the global technology industry average of 28%. At the management level, 40% of roles are held by women, with 15 in senior leadership positions. The distance between broad representation and decision-making authority -- often where equity commitments quietly dissolve -- is narrow at MEXC.

The hiring trajectory reinforces this: female hires have grown 49% year-on-year over three years, across 411 employees spanning APAC, EU, MENA, and LATAM. This is not growth concentrated in any single market or function -- it is consistent, global, and accelerating.

Perhaps the most telling figure is the 85% post-maternity return-to-work rate, In an industry where research shows only 13% of mothers consider a full-time return after maternity leave viable, it points less to policy than to infrastructure -- an environment where career continuity is the norm, not the exception.

Within the technical workforce, 195 women hold core roles in engineering and product. The platform ties this to the wider shortage of STEM and blockchain education pathways and says it will target the problem with dedicated research and financial literacy programs.

MEXC is committed to going further. Formalising wage equality confirmation and expanding visibility for women at global industry forums are priorities on its active agenda -- the next markers on a trajectory that the data published today has begun to chart. The data published today is a baseline, not a verdict, and forms part of a commitment to annual disclosure.

The digital asset industry is still at a stage where its norms are being written. MEXC's view is that equitable access to opportunity, resources, and advancement within that industry should not be contingent on gender. The work that underpins that view is ongoing.

