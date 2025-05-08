VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it will list World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) in the Innovation Zone on May 9, 2025 (UTC). The USD1/USDT trading pair will also open at 08:00 on May 8, 2025 (UTC), and the MEXC Convert feature will be available from 09:00 on May 8, 2025 (UTC), offering users a seamless asset conversion experience. This listing expands the range of digital assets on the platform and further demonstrates MEXC's commitment to advancing the global stablecoin ecosystem.

MEXC Lists USD1, Accelerating Global Stablecoin Innovation with World Liberty Financial

USD1: A New Era in Stablecoins and Financial Transparency

USD1 is World Liberty Financial (WLFI)'s stablecoin that provides secure and transparent digital asset services for global users. The stablecoin is backed 1:1 by the US dollar, with its reserve assets custodied by BitGo, held and subject to regular audits by third-party accounting firms to ensure transparency and stability. Currently, USD1 is deployed on both Ethereum and BNB Chain, with plans to expand to additional blockchains in the future to enhance interoperability.

Furthermore, USD1 has made significant strides in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. For example, ListaDAO has launched a USD1 lending vault on BNB Chain, providing liquidity support for 20 million USD1. Renowned market maker DWF Labs has also deployed USD1 liquidity across multiple platforms, further enhancing its availability and market depth. According to the data from CoinMarketCap, USD1's market capitalization has surpassed USD 2.12 billion, demonstrating strong market demand.

Special Promotion to Celebrate the Listing

To celebrate the successful listing of USD1, MEXC is launching a series of special offers to thank its users for their support. Starting May 8, 2025, at 08:00 (UTC), users can enjoy the following benefits:

Zero Trading Fees : The USD1 /USDT spot trading pair will have 0 trading fees.

: The /USDT spot trading pair will have 0 trading fees. Zero Withdrawal Fees: Users will enjoy 0 withdrawal fees when withdrawing USD1 .

MEXC Drives the Evolution of Stablecoins Through Ecosystem Empowerment

As a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, MEXC has earned the trust of 36 million users across 170+ countries worldwide, thanks to its fast token listing process, diverse asset offerings, deep liquidity, and robust security. At the same time, MEXC continues to empower quality projects and partners, actively promoting the healthy development of the global digital asset and stablecoin ecosystem.

Looking Ahead: A Shared Vision for the Future of Stablecoins

MEXC's listing partnership with World Liberty Financial further drives innovation in the development of stablecoins. Looking ahead, MEXC will continue to strengthen its support for stablecoin projects, promoting the widespread adoption of stablecoins globally. At the same time, the platform will keep iterating its products and services to provide users with a more secure and seamless trading experience.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 36 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

