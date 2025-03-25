MEXC Lists Particle Network (PARTI) with 150,000 USDT Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of Particle Network (PARTI) on both spot and futures markets, scheduled for March 25, 2025 (UTC). The launch on MEXC will be accompanied by an exciting Airdrop+ rewards program totaling 150,000 USDT.

Particle Network is the Layer 1 blockchain that powers chain abstraction, seamlessly unifying users and liquidity across Web3. By introducing Universal Accounts, the project provides a single account and unified balance across all chains, coordinated and secured by Particle Chain, ensuring a frictionless experience in the entire Web3 ecosystem.

MEXC has prepared an exclusive Airdrop+ event to mark the Particle Network (PARTI) listing, offering substantial rewards for both new and existing users, from March 24, 2025, 12:00 – April 05, 2025, 10:00 (UTC):

Benefit 1: Deposit and share 60,000 USDT (New user exclusive)

Benefit 2: Spot Challenge — Trade to share 20,000 USDT (For all users)

Benefit 3: Futures Challenge — Trade to share 50,000 USDT in Futures bonus (For all users)

Benefit 4: Invite new users and share 20,000 USDT (For all users)

MEXC has established itself as an industry leader by consistently providing users with early access to promising web3 projects. In 2024, MEXC introduced 2,376 new tokens, with 1,716 of those being initial listings. According to the latest TokenInsight report , MEXC leads the industry with the highest number of spot listings at 461 and the fastest listing speed. Additionally, the exchange consistently adds new tokens in bi-weekly cycles, showcasing its exceptional ability to quickly capture market trends.

Looking ahead, MEXC will continue to enhance its platform, offering advantages such as low fees, deep liquidity, a wide selection of trending tokens, and daily airdrops. This reaffirms MEXC's user-centric approach, providing traders with early access to high-potential projects, generous rewards, and an optimal trading experience.

