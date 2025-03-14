MEXC Lists AO (AO), Expanding Support for Decentralized Computing and AI Innovation with a 140,000 USDT Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, announces the listing of AO (AO) on both spot and futures markets, scheduled for March 14, 2025, at 06:00 (UTC). To mark the occasion, MEXC is launching an Airdrop+ rewards event with a 140,000 USDT prize pool, providing users with multiple opportunities to engage with AO and explore its potential within the decentralized computing space.

AO is a decentralized ultra-parallel computing network that expands on-chain computation while ensuring all operations remain verifiable and permanently recorded. Built on Arweave's permanent storage, AO features an actor-oriented architecture, where modular programs (actors) operate independently, select their own virtual machines (VMs), consensus mechanisms, and payment models, and communicate through a standardized messaging layer. With self-triggering execution and autonomous agent capabilities, AO enables efficient DeFi strategies, automated DEX trading, and AI-driven applications, unlocking a new era of decentralized computing.

By listing AO, MEXC reinforces its commitment to supporting cutting-edge innovations at the intersection of AI, blockchain infrastructure, and decentralized computing. As demand for on-chain processing and AI-powered applications grows, MEXC provides AO with critical market access, deep liquidity, and an engaged global user base to accelerate its adoption and utility. Beyond just a listing, MEXC plays a crucial role in fostering the adoption and development of innovative blockchain projects across AI and DePIN. With a strong trading community, strategic marketing initiatives, and a track record of launching high-potential assets, MEXC provides projects like AO with the tools to gain visibility and traction within the crypto ecosystem. Through this listing, MEXC continues to connect users with the latest blockchain advancements, ensuring accessibility to next-generation decentralized infrastructure.

Celebrate AO's Listing with a 140,000 USDT Prize Pool

MEXC, known for quickly listing trending tokens, expands its offerings with AO (AO). The AO/USDT trading market officially launched in the Innovation Zone on March 14, 2025, at 06:00 (UTC), followed by the introduction of the AO USDT perpetual futures at 06:10 (UTC), offering adjustable leverage from 1x to 50x with both cross and isolated margin modes.

To celebrate the listing of AO (AO) on MEXC Spot and Futures, MEXC is launching a series of exclusive events from March 13, 2025, at 12:00 (UTC) – March 23, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC), giving both new and existing users the opportunity to earn USDT bonuses and other rewards while engaging with the AO ecosystem.

Event 1: Deposit to Share 72,000 USDT (New User Exclusive)

New users who trade AO spot (≥ $100) or futures (≥ $500) can earn a 30 USDT bonus, with a total of 72,000 USDT up for grabs.

Event 2: Futures Challenge — Trade to Share 50,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses (Open to All Users)

Each user can receive up to 5,000 USDT in Futures bonuses.

Event 3: Invite New Users & Share 18,000 USDT (Open to All Users)

Event 4: Spread the Word and Win Rewards

Your Easiest Way to Trending Tokens

MEXC aims to become the go-to platform offering the widest range of valuable crypto assets. The platform has grown its user base to 34 million by offering a diverse selection of tokens, high-frequency airdrops, competitive fees, and comprehensive liquidity. In 2024, MEXC launched a total of 2,376 new tokens, including 1,716 initial listings and 605 memecoins, with total airdrop rewards exceeding $136 million.

