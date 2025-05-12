VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has released its April 2025 trading highlights , showcasing impressive results in token performance, early listing advantages, and community-driven events like airdrops.

Key Takeaways:

MEXC Lists 160 Tokens in April, Delivers Over 800% Returns Across Top Gainers

MEXC listed 160 new tokens in April, led by trends in Meme, GameFi, AI, and DePIN sectors.

Top 10 new listings delivered an average of 832.33% ATH return, with HOUSE soaring +3,830%.

Tokens with high spot trading volume saw daily returns averaging 403.49%.

By pioneering listings for five key tokens—most notably HOUSE, which surged 11,580% between listings—MEXC gave users early access prior to their inclusion in IDO and alpha programs on other tier1 exchanges.

Airdrop+ campaigns reached 40,000+ participants, distributing about $1.5M in token rewards with a 40 USDT average return per user.

According to the report, MEXC listed 160 new tokens in April, a 16.79% increase compared to March. This increase was driven by surging user interest in sectors such as Meme coins, GameFi, AI, and DePIN. This expansion of early-access opportunities reflects MEXC's agile listing strategy and commitment to supporting new niches and communities.

Top New Listings Deliver 832% Average Peak Returns

MEXC's strategic approach to listings paid off, with the top 10 tokens achieving an average all-time high return of 832.33%. HOUSE led the pack, posting a remarkable +3830.90% gain, followed by SEED (+952.63%) and TROLLSOL (+831.31%). These high performers span ecosystems including Solana, Sui, BSC, Ethereum, and Babylon.

Strong Daily Performance Tied to Trading Volume

April's top 10 tokens by spot trading volume also posted robust short-term returns, with an average 24-hour return of 403.49%. Among them were the following assets:

WCT (+849.40%)

(+849.40%) BANK (+937.10%)

(+937.10%) BABY (+738.00%)

The early token growth metrics highlight that activity on the platform is an important signal for early traders.

MEXC Empowers Traders with Early Price Discovery Capabilities

Notably, five tokens later featured in leading IDO and alpha programs were listed on MEXC prior to their program debuts, posting price gains of several hundred to several thousand percent between the two events:

HOUSE: +11,580%

+11,580% PUMP: +281.54%

The report findings reinforced MEXC's reputation as a platform where market momentum is often detected first.

Airdrop+ Events Attract 40,000 Participants, Drive New Token Buzz

MEXC ran 23 Airdrop+ campaigns during the month, attracting over 40,000 participants and distributing almost $1.5 million in tokens. The average return per participant was 40 USDT, with top-performing tokens like SEED, PUMP, and BABY included in the prize pools.

Airdrop+ has proven itself as a tool not only for attracting but also activating users, especially in Asian and emerging markets. A recent MEXC report based on the analysis of more than 100 campaigns in recent months revealed that up to 35% of new users register through participation in airdrop activities. Users involved in the campaign were more likely to continue active trading and participate in subsequent IDO/IEO offerings on the platform.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

