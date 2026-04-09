VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- MEXC, the world leader in 0‑fee digital asset trading, has listed the 16th batch of Ondo Finance tokenized stock trading pairs on its spot market. The latest additions include a tokenized version of Eaton Corporation plc, an intelligent power management company, alongside three iShares ETFs providing exposure to global and regional equity markets.

MEXC Expands Ondo Finance Tokenized Lineup with Eaton Stock and iShares ETFs

The four new spot pairs -- ETNON/USDT (Eaton Corp PLC), EEMON/USDT (iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF), EFAON/USDT (iShares MSCI EAFE ETF), and INDAON/USDT (iShares MSCI India ETF) -- were listed on April 8, 2026 (UTC), with deposits and withdrawals available from April 9, 2026 (UTC). Full listing details are available on the MEXC Announcements page.

Through its ongoing collaboration with Ondo Finance, MEXC continues to expand user access to real-world assets onchain. Issued via Ondo Global Markets, each token is freely transferable and usable in DeFi, giving users around-the-clock access to traditional equities, free from the geographic restrictions and market hours that define conventional trading.

These listings reflect MEXC's broader mission to break down barriers between traditional and digital asset markets. As MEXC marks its 8th anniversary, the platform has launched a comprehensive brand upgrade, evolving from a traditional exchange into a universal gateway for global markets. Built on "0 Fees" and "Infinite Opportunities", MEXC remains committed to making global markets accessible to every user.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

SOURCE MEXC

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