VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- MEXC, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has officially announced that its innovative product, DEX+, now supports Binance Smart Chain. This milestone advances MEXC's efforts to connect centralized finance (CeFi) with decentralized finance (DeFi) through multi-chain trading, offering users low-cost, high-potential investment opportunities in the BSC ecosystem.

MEXC DEX+ Supports BSC Chain, Enabling Seamless Trading of Popular Multi-Chain Assets

DEX+ now fully supports the Solana ecosystem, integrating with popular liquidity sources such as pump.fun, PumpSwap, and Raydium, and offering access to over 10,000 on-chain assets. With the recent addition of BSC support, DEX+ also aggregates top DEXs like PancakeSwap, covering more than 5,000 popular tokens, including DeFi projects and memecoins. Looking ahead, DEX+ plans to integrate more leading DEXs across BSC, continuously enhancing liquidity depth and evolving into a one-stop, multi-chain trading platform. This upgrade enables a seamless "one account, multi-chain trading" experience, delivering CEX-level performance without the complexity of wallet creation or management. Users can now trade tens of thousands of assets across the Solana and BSC ecosystems, gaining early access to promising on-chain investment opportunities.

BSC is renowned for its low gas fees and high transaction throughput, fueling the rise of leading DEXs like PancakeSwap. The recent surge in BSC memecoins has significantly boosted trading volume across the ecosystem, underscoring the growth potential of early-stage alpha tokens. With its rapid integration of BSC, DEX+ empowers users to access these trending assets early and seize high-return investment opportunities. In addition, DEX+ has upgraded its "Smart Money" feature, delivering real-time insights into tokens with high trading volumes, strong community traction, and notable growth potential. This allows users to better identify undervalued assets and optimize their investment strategies.

Tracy Jin, Chief Operating Officer of MEXC, stated: "Integrating BSC marks a significant milestone in DEX+'s multi-chain strategy. Our goal is to provide users with broader access to on-chain investment opportunities, support the continued growth of the crypto ecosystem, and drive the true convergence of DeFi and CeFi. Through continuous cross-chain innovation, DEX+ empowers users to explore wealth opportunities across multiple blockchains—using just one account—ensuring a smooth and seamless transition from CeFi to DeFi."

Looking ahead, DEX+ plans to extend support to more leading blockchain networks including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, Avalanche, and zkSync, further enhancing liquidity and broadening asset coverage to build a seamless, efficient, and robust full-ecosystem trading platform. As DeFi trading volumes continue to rise, the deep integration of CeFi and DeFi is becoming an increasingly recognized industry trend. By leveraging its innovative liquidity solutions and technological strengths, DEX+ is at the forefront of this evolution—delivering a simpler, more efficient trading experience, while cementing its position as a global leader in the cryptocurrency market.

About MEXC

