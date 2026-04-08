After returning $1B to users through its 0-fee model, MEXC enters the world's Top 5 exchanges by trading volume with 90.9% YoY growth

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- MEXC, the world leader in 0-fee digital asset trading, has announced the appointment of Vugar Usi as Chief Executive Officer. This transition, coinciding with MEXC's 8th Anniversary, initiates a strategic brand evolution, signaling MEXC's commitment to accelerating international expansion, cementing its user-centric philosophy, and driving its 'Infinite Opportunities' vision forward.

MEXC Appoints Vugar Usi as CEO to Drive Global ‘Infinite Opportunities’ Vision

Driven by a commitment to user-led global expansion, MEXC has undergone a comprehensive operational transformation over the past year. As the company marks eight years of innovation, it established itself as one of the world's top five exchanges by trading volume and the fastest-growing exchange of 2025, achieving a 90.9% year-on-year increase according to CoinGecko. In tandem with this rapid scale, MEXC has fortified its risk-control frameworks, and implemented cultural and strategic reforms. Navigating the next tier of global leadership now demands an executive defined by profound industry conviction and operational excellence, rather than conventional credentials.

Vugar Usi brings more than a decade of high–growth, transformational experience across Fortune 500 companies and leading Web3 platforms--including his role in scaling Bitget into a top–tier exchange. As MEXC's COO, he led initiatives to enhance risk management. With this track record, he now steps into the CEO role to advance the company's vision fully, decisively and swiftly.

Under Usi's leadership, MEXC will expand what "Infinite Opportunities" means in practice. The platform is moving beyond crypto to offer MT5–based assets and prediction markets -- giving users a single destination to trade everything that matters to them. This sits alongside 0-fee trading, which removes one of the biggest friction points for everyday traders. In the past year alone, our zero-fee model has returned more than $1 billion to our users. Zero fees is a structural commitment to remove one of the biggest barriers in trading.

"What drew me to MEXC was the product," Usi said. "Even before joining, I saw an exchange that was faster, smoother and more responsive than its peers. That user–centric approach is woven into everything from 0-fee trading to decisions that put real users ahead of institutions. Rooted deeply in the philosophy of 'Infinite Opportunities' is the belief that every trader, regardless of geography or starting capital, deserves meaningful access to the power of crypto.

"To mark this eight-year milestone and strategic transformation, MEXC has also unveiled a new logo and brand that reflects its strategic transformation. The design evolves from the brand's core "M" into a simpler and more fluid symbol. Its shape echoes infinity, representing "Infinite Opportunities" for users worldwide, while its dual form can also be seen as two zeros, reflecting MEXC's "Zero Fee" commitment."

Usi's background in public policy will help advance MEXC's global compliance readiness and regulatory alignment. He intends to institutionalize higher standards of governance and accountability, particularly as MEXC scales into new asset classes, including equities and multi–asset derivatives. The company will continuously refine its control frameworks as user needs evolve, keeping the protection of customer funds non–negotiable.

"MEXC is the dark horse of this industry, consistently outperforming competitors who focus on marketing over product," Vugar concluded. "We win through product strength, competitive fees and genuine community engagement. Having served as MEXC's Chief Operating Officer, I take on the CEO role with a clear mandate to accelerate our commitment to user–centric innovation. Our philosophy is right, our product is strong, and we are moving forward with confidence."

As CEO, Vugar Usi will scale global operations, strengthen MEXC's user–first "trade–everything" platform, deepen regulatory engagement and enhance risk management to reinforce the exchange's position as an accessible platform of choice for traders worldwide.

For more insight from Vugar , visit the CEO letter here.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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SOURCE MEXC

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