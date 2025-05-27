VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, will list Sophon (SOPH) on May 28, 2025 (UTC).To celebrate the listing, MEXC is launching a special event for new and existing users, featuring a total prize pool of $40,000 in SOPH and 50,000 USDT.

MEXC Announces the Listing of Sophon (SOPH) with $40,000 in SOPH and 50,000 USDT Prize Pool

Sophon Network (SOPH) bridges the gap in blockchain mainstream adoption by delivering user-friendly blockchain applications that seamlessly integrate into everyday digital life. As the ecosystem matures, the project leverages Validium technology within the ZKsync Elastic Chain to offer high performance and a smooth user experience, two essentials for widespread adoption.

SOPH is the native utility token of the Sophon Network ecosystem, used for gas fee payments and rewarding node operators. With a fixed total supply of 10 billion tokens, SOPH forms the core economic model of the platform, enabling users to engage with a variety of consumer-focused blockchain applications.

The Sophon (SOPH) Airdrop+ event runs from May 27, 2025, 11:00 (UTC) to June 6, 2025, 11:00 (UTC) and includes the following benefits:

Benefit 1: New users who deposit SOPH will share $30,000 in SOPH.

Benefit 2: All users can participate in the Futures Challenge to share 50,000 USDT in Futures bonuses.

Benefit 3: All users can invite new users to share $10,000 in SOPH.

MEXC has established itself as an industry leader by consistently providing users with early access to promising crypto projects. According to the latest TokenInsight report , MEXC led the industry with an impressive 461 spot listings. During each bi-weekly period, MEXC maintained a high listing frequency, consistently ranking among the top six exchanges and demonstrating its ability to capture market trends quickly. To date, MEXC has listed more than 3,000 digital assets. MEXC will maintain its industry-leading listing efficiency, innovate, and expand its offerings, ensuring users can access the best opportunities in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

For full event details and participation rules, please visit here .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

