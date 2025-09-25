Metro Vancouver's Ultimate Haunted House Experience Arrives in Langley: DreadWorlds Realm of Horror

LANGLEY, BC, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - From the creative team behind some of the Lower Mainland's largest Halloween events comes a brand-new haunted attraction that promises to redefine fear. DreadWorlds Realm of Horror opens October 3rd in Langley; the 14,000-square-foot immersive haunted house will plunge thrill-seekers into a world of terror unlike anything Metro Vancouver has ever seen.

With film industry level sets, professional actors, award-winning costumes and makeup, and cutting edge 5D sensory experiences, DreadWorlds goes far beyond a traditional haunted house. Guests will be transported into a cinematic realm of horror where fear comes alive through sight, sound, touch, smell, and even taste.

"Our goal is to create a haunted experience that's immersive, terrifying, but also accessible," says Alexander J. Baxter, Host of DreadWorlds Haunted House. "Not only are we introducing customizable scare levels to include everyone, but we've also made DreadWorlds one of the most affordable Halloween attractions in the Lower Mainland. At just $39.95, guests can enjoy a world-class haunted house experience without breaking the bank."

Event Details

Dates: October 3 – November 1, 2025

Tickets: $39.95 | Group & Family Discounts Available

Time Slots: 7:00 PM, 8:00 PM, 9:00 PM, 10:00 PM

Location: 3987 232nd St, Langley, BC

Parking: Free on-site

Tickets & More Information

Tickets are now available at dreadworlds.ca

Follow the horror on Instagram @dreadworlds and Facebook @DreadWorld Haunted House

About Dreadworlds Haunted House

DreadWorlds Realm of Horror is a premier immersive horror attraction created by the team behind some of the largest and most celebrated Halloween events in the Lower Mainland. Combining professional set design, theatrical storytelling, expert special effects makeup, and detailed costume design, DreadWorlds delivers a fully cinematic haunted experience that pushes the boundaries of live entertainment. The 2025 launch of DreadWorlds Realm of Horror in Langley marks the beginning of an annual tradition designed to thrill, scare, and captivate all audiences.

