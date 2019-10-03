Metro Supply Chain Group Expands its Coverage of the Canadian Last-Mile Home Delivery Market with Acquisition of Calgary-based Custom Delivery Solutions

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Metro Supply Chain Group ("Metro") announced today that it has finalized an agreement to acquire Custom Delivery Solutions, a leading Canadian provider of end-to-end delivery solutions including white glove home delivery of 'big and bulky' products.

Founded in 2005, Custom Delivery Solutions ("CDS") uses advanced technology to provide next-generation delivery efficiency and visibility for home furnishings and appliance brands and their retail partners across Canada.

"Custom Delivery Solutions has a reputation in Western Canada for providing real value and a great customer experience in the last mile," says Metro Group President, Martin Graham. "The company has a proven synergy with our Metro To Home brand and we're very happy to welcome the team at CDS to our Metro family."

Custom Delivery Solutions founder and President, Cedric George, is excited to be bringing his company's expertise to Metro. "This is really a win for our customers, our employees and our company," he says. "This deal truly enhances our ability to continue innovating in the last mile, and also provides us with access to Metro's extensive network and world-class logistics capabilities."

Chiko Nanji, Metro's founder and Group Chairman, offers a view of his company's decision to acquire CDS: "This strategic transaction further expands Metro's 'big and bulky' fulfillment capabilities nationally. Our retail and brand partners will have unprecedented direct-to-home access to their end consumers."

About Metro Supply Chain Group

The Metro Supply Chain Group is a Canadian-owned leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) services across North America and Europe with more than 6,000 associates. It supplies customized services to all industries with a significant presence in the consumer packaged goods, retail, automotive, fashion and e-commerce sectors. The Group manages over 12 million sq. ft. of strategically located warehousing and co-pack centers and has transportation solutions that include managed transport services, dedicated fleet management and global time critical logistics response. For more information, please visit metroscg.com.

About Custom Delivery Solutions

Custom Delivery Solutions is a Calgary-based provider of white glove direct-to-home delivery. Founded in 2005, CDS quickly grew from an idea and a truck to become Western-Canada's leading provider of specialized delivery solutions. The company focuses on transparent delivery logistics and customer experience, helping their clients carry the same positive experience from the point of purchase through to their customers' homes.

SOURCE Metro Supply Chain Group

For further information: Tom Prittie, Metro Supply Chain Group, Direct: 1-416-605-8874, tprittie@MetroSCG.com

