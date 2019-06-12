Metro Group Miami Executes Agreement with Imagination Park to Bring Augmented Reality Experiences to Miami

Metro Group Miami Provides Visual Branding Solutions to South Florida

VANCOUVER, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF), the company bringing augmented reality (AR) experiences to consumers and sports fans globally, today announced that the Metro Group Miami have signed a deal that will look to bring unique augmented reality experiences to South Florida Sports Franchises, Artists, Retailers, and Live Events in South Florida.

"As a creative visual signage campaign group for decades in Miami, we are super excited to leverage AR with our many clients while introducing it to prospects as well to generate new market awareness," said Bruno Dede, President of the Metro Group Miami. "Our vehicle wrap company, MetroWrapz, will leverage AR to demonstrate to clients the process and ultimate result of our premium car wrapping services as we work with many high profile celebrities and athletes."

The Imagination Park platform requires absolutely no programming or even technical ability to design, manage or implement highly sophisticated AR campaigns. Clients can utilize their library of images or videos appear on the mobile device as holograms, coupons, video highlights and more.

"Signing Metro Group Miami as direct client of Imagination Park will help build our AR community in South Florida," said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO & President of Imagination Park Technologies. "Their work is highly respected and clients include the Miami Heat, Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock, Miami Tennis Open, Macy's, South Beach Food Festival, Braman Car Dealership, Dwyane Wade and Lebron James".

About Imagination Park

Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds.

Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

