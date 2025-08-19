MetricAid Announces Appointment of Board of Directors to Support Accelerated Growth and Global Expansion

NORTH BAY, ON, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - MetricAid is proud to announce the formal appointment of its new Board of Directors. This exceptional group of industry leaders brings unparalleled expertise across healthcare, technology, operations, and corporate governance - a significant milestone as the company enters its next phase of accelerated growth and international expansion.

The newly appointed Board comprises:

Paul Tsaparis , former Board Chair of York University , former CEO and President of Hewlett-Packard Canada and currently a board member of Teranet, Metrolinx and Indspire. Mr. Tsaparis is a recognized leader in Canadian technology and innovation with extensive board experience in both public and private sectors. His deep understanding of growth-stage companies is a tremendous asset to MetricAid's long-term success.

Eugene Roman , former Chief Technology Officer of Canadian Tire and OpenText, current Executive-in-Residence at the Schulich School of Business for AI and a renowned figure in enterprise digital transformation. Mr. Roman brings decades of experience in IT strategy, cybersecurity, and large-scale systems architecture.

Dr. Mark Schweitzer , internationally respected radiologist and current Special Associate for Public Health, is planning the New School of Public Health at Wayne State University . Dr. Schweitzer offers deep clinical insight and a global healthcare perspective that aligns with MetricAid's commitment to physician-centred scheduling. Dr. Schweitzer has published more than 400 peer-reviewed papers with more than 27000 citations.

Mark Fam , President & CEO of Oak Valley Health, one of Canada's leading healthcare institutions. With extensive leadership in hospital operations, Mr. Fam strengthens MetricAid's strategic alignment with public health systems and complex care environments.

Warren Urquhart , currently Governance Counsel for Toronto Hydro, is licensed to practice Law in Ontario and New York . Warren sits as a current member of the Publications Advisory Board of the International Association of Privacy Professionals, directing content and coverage of global privacy law and AI Governance developments. In addition, Warren is an executive of both the Canadian Bar Association and the Ontario Bar Association's Privacy and Access to Information Bar Executive.

"The calibre of leadership now guiding MetricAid is a testament to both our past performance and our future ambitions," said Lora Webb, CEO of MetricAid. "We are thrilled to welcome directors whose influence spans global healthcare, world-class technology, and high-growth operations. We are more prepared than ever to shape the future of physician scheduling." MetricAid's mission: Revolutionize Emergency Medicine Scheduling For more information or to request interviews, please contact:

About MetricAid

MetricAid is a global healthcare technology company specializing in physician scheduling. Combining advanced analytics with human-centric scheduling expertise, MetricAid delivers fair, efficient, and flexible schedules that reduce burnout and support high-quality patient care. Trusted by healthcare systems worldwide, MetricAid brings clarity and accountability to one of medicine's toughest operational challenges.

Lora Webb, CEO, MetricAid, [email protected]