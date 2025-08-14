Métis Students Launch En Roo - A New Digital Platform Connecting Métis Learners to Scholarships, Resources and Community

Student-built app breaks down financial barriers and strengthens cultural connections

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Rupertsland Institute (RLI) and the Métis Education Foundation (MEF) have launched En Roo, a first-of-its-kind web platform designed by Métis students to help their peers access scholarships, resources, and community connections. Developed over three academic years by a team of Métis student interns led by developers Ethan Trac and Rowan Blackbeard, En Roo addresses a longstanding challenge for Métis learners: finding and managing financial supports in one dedicated space.

En Roo http://enroo.rupertsland.org is a web application, optimized for desktop and mobile browsers, and available to members of the Otipemisiwak Métis Students' & Alumni Association. The free platform, funded by the Otipemisiwak Métis Government through the Government of Canada, offers a curated database of scholarships exclusively for Métis students, tools to track applications from start to finish, storage for required documents, and access to community event listings and future mentorship opportunities.

For lead developer Ethan Trac, the project was personal. He recalled how difficult and confusing it was to find resources as a student, saying that it was "a miracle" he discovered Métis scholarships at all. "I wanted to create an environment where I could discover and keep track of scholarships I applied for — all in one place," said Trac. He added that the process of applying was often overwhelming, with tracking done manually in spreadsheets. "En Roo allows students to easily discover scholarships while giving them the tools to keep track of their applications from start to finish."

Co-developer Rowan Blackbeard shared a similar motivation for joining the project. "I got involved because I had lived the exact problem En Roo was trying to solve," Blackbeard said. "I remembered how lost I felt searching for resources, so when I saw a project dedicated to fixing that, I knew I had to contribute. As a Métis student in tech, the chance to help build a resource for my own community was an opportunity I couldn't pass up."

The vision for En Roo in its first year is to launch successfully, raise awareness, and see strong adoption by Métis students. Over time, the platform will evolve based on community feedback, with plans to add mentorship features, cultural resource links, and internship opportunities. "En Roo is more than just a scholarship database — it's an empowerment tool," said Lisa Savill, Executive Director, Métis Education Foundation. "I am extremely proud that this platform was built by our Métis students, for Métis students. It reflects our vision of giving learners control over their educational journey while staying rooted in culture and community. This is a step toward removing financial barriers and ensuring Métis students have the tools they need to succeed."

En Roo means "The Wheel" in heritage Michif, symbolizing the student journey with its many spokes, steps, and milestones, and reflecting a strong connection to Métis culture and identity. Students can access the platform at enroo.rupertsland.org by signing in with their MyRLI Identity.

Rupertsland Institute is an affiliate of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government, mandated to deliver education, training, and research to support the advancement of Métis people in Alberta. The Métis Education Foundation provides scholarships and bursaries that remove financial barriers for Métis learners, helping them achieve their academic and career goals.

