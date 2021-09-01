Métis Nation-Saskatchewan Launches This is Your Shot Vaccine Incentive Draws

SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S) is launching This is Your Shot, a vaccination incentive program encouraging Métis citizens to get fully vaccinated for a chance to win prizes. This campaign is part of our ongoing efforts and commitment to supporting Métis citizens, families and communities as we collectively deal with the ongoing reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. The draw is open to all fully vaccinated citizens. The early bird entry deadline is 5 pm September 4, 2021, and the grand prize final deadline to enter is November 24, 2021.

"As the government of the Métis Nation in Saskatchewan, we will continue to do whatever we can for the health and wellbeing of our citizens and our communities," says MN–S President Glen McCallum. "Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is our shot at getting back to the moments that matter most like time spent with loved ones, attending live events, and holding social gatherings. Our Métis government is offering these vaccination incentives and supports to our citizens to do our part in encouraging everyone to get their vaccine."

"We need to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. The Métis Nation–Saskatchewan government continues to partner with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to host vaccination clinics throughout the province during our This is Your Shot incentive program," says MN–S Health Minister Marg Friesen. "We encourage citizens to get vaccinated and to protect each other to keep our families and communities safe."

The contest is open to fully vaccinated Saskatchewan Métis citizens and citizens with applications in process. There will be an early bird draw, weekly draws for educational scholarships and other prizes, as well as a final grand prize draw at the end of November. Prizes include a truck, a pontoon boat, snowmobile, laptops, cell phones, and a variety of gift cards. There are 80 educational scholarships of $25,000 for citizens aged 12-30 years old available. Fully vaccinated citizens can enter online at www.mnsvaccinedraw.com.

"This is a win-win for Métis students," says MN–S Post-Secondary Education Minister Leonard Montgrand, "We are very excited to provide scholarships to support our youth, recognizing their vaccination efforts as well as providing them with some financial support towards their future educational pursuits."

More information is available at www.mnsvaccinedraw.com or by calling 1-833-638-4775.

About Métis Nation–Saskatchewan:

Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S) is the recognized government of the Métis Nation in Saskatchewan. MN–S is built on a foundation of Métis identity, culture, values and language and works to advance Métis rights and recognition. MN–S represents the political, socioeconomic, cultural and educational interests of more than 80,000 Métis in the province through an elected representative system at local, regional and provincial levels.

