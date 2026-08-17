Métis Nation of Ontario Concludes Successful 33rd Annual General Assembly

Historic Resolutions on Advancing MNO Constitution and Métis Self-Government Pass with Overwhelming Support

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) concluded its 33rd Annual General Assembly (AGA) held in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) from August 13 to 16, 2026. With almost 500 citizens, leaders, and special guests in attendance, this year's AGA was one of the largest convened in the MNO's history.

This year's AGA was originally scheduled to be held in Thunder Bay within the traditional territory of the Northern Lake Superior Métis Community, but the MNO's leadership decided to relocate it to the GTA in response to the ongoing wildlfires and emergency situation in northern Ontario.

"After engaging with Métis leadership, First Nations, Emergency Management Ontario, Indigenous Services Canada, and the City of Thunder Bay, the MNO did not want to take up hotel rooms and further strain already stretched resources or require evacuees to relocate away from their families," said MNO President Margaret Froh. In response, the MNO's leadership passed two resolutions: to relocate the AGA to the GTA and to establish a reimbursement process for eligible non-recoverable costs related to the original planned event.

Despite the last-minute relocation, the AGA proceeded in full, with Citizens, elected leadership, and special guests gathering to celebrate Métis history and culture, reflect on the MNO's achievements over the last year, and set ambitious priorities for the year ahead. Just some of these highlights included:

Advancing an MNO Constitution and Self-Government Treaty with Canada

Citizens overwhelmingly adopted a resolution to move forward on an MNO Constitution. Since the MNO's creation, Citizens have repeatedly called for an MNO Constitution -- as Métis law -- to be adopted. This year's AGA received presentations on the draft MNO Constitution that has been developed and directed that province-wide consultations be initiated on this draft document in the Fall of 2026 with the goal of potentially holding a ratification vote on a MNO Constitution in mid to late 2027.

In addition, the AGA overwhelmingly adopted a resolution for the MNO to continue to move forward on its negotiations with Canada on a Self-Government Treaty with a view to having the MNO Constitution and the Self-Government Treaty potentially ratified at the same time as a part of a province-wide ratification vote.

"With these resolutions, our Métis government is well placed to ensure we are able to capitalize on the commitments made by the current federal government to make progress on finally putting in place a constitutionally protected nation-to-nation, government -to-government relationship with the MNO through a modern day treaty," said President Froh.

Citizens also received updates on Métis rights development and litigation from within Ontario and across Western Canada, including, a briefing on the recent decision of the Federal Court that dismissed legal challenges advanced by some Ontario First Nations against the Métis Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Agreement that was signed with Canada in February 2023.



"Métis self-government is not a request that requires the consent from anyone else. It is an inherent right that our communities and Nation collectively holds. Over the last 30+ years, we have built our Métis government based on the collective will of our Citizens, election by election, assembly by assembly. Our Citizens have told us they are ready for us to take the next steps in our self-government journey."

Federal and Provincial Advocacy

The AGA also provided an opportunity for the MNO to address the federal and provincial political landscapes, including being updated on recent meetings with Ministers from the Mark Carney and Doug Ford governments as well as upcoming initiatives being pursued. The AGA also passed a resolution to ensure that economic reconciliation initiatives are being advanced in Ontario include Métis.

"As the home of the first -- and only -- Supreme Court of Canada decision that confirms the existence of land related Métis harvesting rights protected by section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, it is imperative that the Sault Ste. Marie Métis Community recognized in R. v. Powley, along with other rights-bearing Métis communities in Ontario that the MNO represents are consulted and included in economic reconciliation. We have strong direction from our Citizens to ensure this happens," said President Froh.

Métis Community Achievements and MNO Branch Highlights

The AGA highlighted significant progress across various areas of MNO programs and services this year:

The Education and Training Branch marks 30 years of delivering programs for Métis citizens, supporting 885 post-secondary students, 1,458 employment and training clients, and 5,207 Early Learning and Child Care applications in the past year alone. A new $300,000 law bursary with the Law Foundation of Ontario launched in August 2026. The Housing and Infrastructure Branch continues to advance Métis-led affordable housing development. The Midland Affordable Housing project is on track for completion this fall. Planning continues on the Kenora Affordable Housing initiative.

Citizen Resolutions

Over 20 ordinary resolutions from Citizens hit the floor. These included directions not only on Métis self-government and economic reconciliation, but also covered the upcoming 200th Anniversary of the Great Lake Métis forced relocation from Drummond Island to Penetanguishene following the War of 1812 against the Americans as well as a call to work with the provincial government to amend the First Nations, Métis and Inuit Education Policy Framework.

Notable Dignitaries

During this year's AGA, many notable guests attended and spoke throughout the weekend's events. On Thursday, August 13, Métis National Council President Victoria Pruden provided remarks alongside Members of Provincial Parliament Dr. Adil Shamji and Stephanie Bowman, who later spoke on Friday, August 14, on behalf of the Ontario Liberal Party. Former President Tony Belcourt also delivered remarks to attendees, contributing his experience and insight as a respected Métis leader.

About the MNO

In 1993, the Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) was established through the will of Métis people and their communities coming together throughout Ontario to create a Métis-specific, democratic, province-wide governance structure.

Today, the MNO represents and advocates on behalf of its 30,000+ citizens as well Métis communities in what is now northern Ontario and areas surrounding the Upper Great Lakes that collectively hold rights, interests, and outstanding claims protected by s. 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982. Ontario is the home of the only Supreme Court of Canada (R. v. Powley) decision confirming Métis s. 35 rights.

In addition, the MNO represents its citizens throughout all of Ontario, including areas where Métis land related are not proven or claimed. It also maintains a province-wide services delivery system to meet the needs of its citizens and the communities it represents.

In 2023, the MNO and Canada signed a Métis Government Recognition and Self-Government Implementation Agreement that formally recognizes the MNO as a Métis government and an Indigenous governing body that represents a rights-bearing Métis collectivity that holds an inherent right to self-government. Currently, it is the only recognized Métis government in the Province of Ontario.

SOURCE Métis Nation of Ontario

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