Métis Crossing Breaks Ground on Expansion Project, Including New 40-Room Boutique Lodge, With Support from The Government of Alberta And Métis Nation of Alberta

Métis Crossing receives $1 million investment from the Government of Alberta, expanding offerings to include a 40-room boutique lodge, cementing their position as the premier destination for Métis cultural interpretation, education, gatherings, and business development in Alberta.

SMOKY LAKE, AB, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Métis Crossing has broken ground on a new 40-room boutique lodge, expanding upon the recently completed Cultural Gathering Centre. The Government of Alberta has made an investment of $1 million to support the development of the site, further bolstering Métis Crossing as a premier destination for Métis cultural interpretation, education, gatherings, and business development in Northern Alberta.

"Métis Crossing is continuing to expand. It is a reflection of the interest and demand we are seeing for Indigenous experiences in Alberta," said Juanita Marois, Executive Director, Métis Crossing. "Everyone at Métis Crossing is thrilled that the Government of Alberta has recognized the value in Indigenous Tourism and in what we offer here at Métis Crossing. They have stepped up in such a major way to support Métis Crossing as a destination for Métis cultural interpretation."

The new 40-room lodge is expected to be operational by summer 2021, complimenting the recently completed Cultural Gathering Centre on the 512-acre historic Métis river lot site. These combined facilities will offer visitors the opportunity to stay overnight, experiencing all that Métis Crossing and the Smoky Lake region have to offer.

This investment is important for the diversification of Alberta's economy – not only does it expand the province's tourism offerings, it also creates seasonal and permanent job opportunities in a regional area.

"Métis Crossing has been a dream of Alberta's Métis for decades. With support from Alberta and other partners, we have built a place where Albertans and tourists can experience the exciting culture of Alberta's Métis. With this new lodge, Métis Crossing elevates the Indigenous tourism experience in our province," said Audrey Poitras, President of the Métis Nation of Alberta.

"Métis Crossing is an important gathering place that showcases the history of a proud people—the Métis Nation of Alberta. Adding a 40-room boutique-style lodge to Métis Crossing means more visitors will be able to enjoy the cultural activities.

It also means more jobs for the local economy, helping grow Alberta's tourism industry and boost year-round visits across the province," said, Rick Wilson, Minister of Indigenous Relations.

Métis Crossing is pleased to be working closely with the Government of Alberta and the Smoky Lake municipalities as a contributing partner and destination in their Economic Development Strategy. The recently developed strategy will work to grow regional tourism by providing support for Métis Crossing, facilitating other investments across the sector and developing a tourism system that drives economic growth in the region. Preliminary economic impact projections developed by the municipality show the potential for between 300 and 700 jobs created in the region over the next 10 years.

About Métis Crossing

Métis Crossing is the first major Métis cultural interpretive destination in Alberta and the premier destination for Alberta Métis cultural interpretation, education, gatherings and business development. Sitting on 512-acres of land, comprised of river lot titles from the original Métis settlers to the region in the late 1800s, the Crossing is designed to engage and excite visitors through an exploration of Métis cultural experiences.

The Métis Crossing site was purchased by the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA), with support from Canative Housing Corporation and the Belcourt Brosseau Foundation, almost 20 years ago. Métis Crossing continues to operate as an affiliate of the MNA.

About the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA)

Established in 1928, the MNA is the democratically elected government of the Métis Nation within Alberta that seeks to advance the socio-economic and cultural well-being of the Métis people of Alberta.

To learn more about the Métis Crossing visit: www.metiscrossing.com

