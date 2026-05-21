Meters and More Welcomes Corinex to Board and It Expands Technology Evaluation for the Future of Smart Grids

New board appointment supports the association's evaluation of Broadband Power Line technology for interoperable smart metering and grid infrastructure.

MILAN, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Meters and More Association announced during its Annual General Assembly that it is expanding its technology evaluation work to include a range of emerging solutions – among them Broadband Power Line (BPL) – to support the future of advanced grid infrastructure. As part of this step, Corinex was elected to the Meters and More Board of Directors, bringing relevant BPL expertise to the association's forward-looking assessment work.

Meters and More Welcomes Corinex to Board (CNW Group/Corinex Communications)

Meters and More was founded on the innovation behind the Italian rollout, widely recognized as the world's first truly large-scale smart meter deployment in the utility industry. It has since grown into a proven standard adopted across multiple markets, including major deployments in Italy, Spain, and Latin America. The association continues to support the advancement and standardization of grid technologies on behalf of its growing membership.

"We are determined to continue leading the standardization of innovative solutions for the benefit of our members, following our principles of openness and interoperability." said Carlo Maria Drago, General Manager of Meters and More.

At the May 13 meeting, in addition to updating its existing standard, the General Meeting recognized the need to focus on new generations of meters to come in the next decade, starting to evaluate the operational benefits of new technologies for future smart metering and advanced grid infrastructure. This includes a discussion around current on-going early adoptions of BPL in respect of enhancement of electric grid reliability and increase of energy security.

To facilitate this initiative, the association elected Corinex, an industry-validated provider of BPL-based grid solutions and a contributor to their standardization, to its leadership team.

"It is an honour to be joining the Board of Directors of Meters and More," said Peter Sobotka, CEO of Corinex. "We look forward to charting the future of BPL solutions in cooperation with Meters and More members, according to their needs and interests."

Highlighting the broader implications for utility digitalization, Sobotka added: "BPL technology provides a highly effective foundation for digital grid reinforcement. It also creates a rich source of operational data for AI-driven applications, while enabling distributed edge processing power across the electric network."

About Meters and More

Meters and More is an international non-profit association that operates and promotes the Meters and More communication protocol. The protocol enables two-way data transfer in advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) systems and supports open, interoperable, efficient, robust, and secure communication for smart metering and related grid services. The technology builds on Enel's Telegestore experience and supports the association's goal of helping members advance smart metering and "more than metering" use cases.

About Corinex

Corinex is a leading provider of digital grid reinforcement for low-voltage and medium-voltage electricity distribution networks. Its platform combines advanced broadband over power lines (BPL) technology with real-time grid sensing and control at the edge, helping utilities improve visibility, manage congestion, prevent overloads, and expand usable hosting capacity using the grid infrastructure that already exists. The company is active in BPL standardization through leading industry organizations and alliance working groups. It is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

SOURCE Corinex Communications

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