Metavesco Releases White Paper on Tokenizing the OTC in Advance of Crypto Roundtable with SEC

CUMMING, Ga., Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO), a publicly traded diversified holding company, today announced the release of its white paper, "Tokenizing the OTC: A Vision for Transparency, Liquidity, and Growth." The publication outlines Metavesco's strategy for advancing the tokenization of OTC-traded equities to unlock global liquidity and reduce systemic barriers for small public companies.

The white paper is available at: https://metavesco.com/metavesco-inc/tokenizing-the-otc-a-vision-for-transparency-liquidity-and-growth/

Metavesco's release comes ahead of the Company's participation in an upcoming SEC crypto roundtable hosted by Commissioner Hester Peirce on September 4, 2025, at the SEC's Fort Worth regional office. Commissioner Peirce invited early-stage crypto projects to share ideas and challenges in navigating the U.S. regulatory landscape, and Metavesco responded with its interest in tokenizing OTC securities.

"This white paper represents more than just an idea, rather it's a roadmap for transforming how small-cap companies raise capital and how investors participate in OTC markets," said Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco. "Tokenization can eliminate toxic financing models, reduce hidden risks, and bring transparency where it has never existed. Our mission is to make the OTC great again by moving it on-chain."

Key highlights from the paper include:

Unlocking global liquidity through tokenized share trading

through tokenized share trading Delivering on-chain transparency to eliminate naked shorting and hidden dilution

to eliminate naked shorting and hidden dilution Lowering the cost of capital for legitimate small companies

for legitimate small companies Turning the public into the analyst community through open blockchain data

Participation in the SEC's roundtable underscores Metavesco's commitment to building in public, engaging directly with regulators, and positioning itself as a leader at the intersection of OTC markets and Web3 innovation.

Metavesco expects the SEC to publish the official participant list ahead of the roundtable event.

