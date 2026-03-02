Metatek-Group Ltd. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Initial Public Offering of Common Shares

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

CALGARY, AB, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Metatek-Group Ltd. ("Metatek" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, a preliminary base PREP prospectus (the "Preliminary Prospectus") in connection with the proposed initial public offering of common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company (the "Offering"). The number of Common Shares to be offered and the offering price per Common Share under the Offering have not yet been determined.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. is acting as sole bookrunner for the Offering, with a syndicate that includes CIBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, ATB Cormark Capital Markets, Roth Canada, Inc., Beacon Securities Limited and Research Capital Corporation.

The Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to the Company, the Common Shares and the Offering and is still subject to amendment and completion. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the time a receipt for the final base PREP prospectus or other authorization is obtained from the securities commission or regulatory authority in such jurisdiction. Copies of the Preliminary Prospectus and any amendment will be accessible under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. An electronic or paper copy of the Preliminary Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from Canaccord Genuity Corp. at [email protected] by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable.

The Common Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities in any jurisdiction in which the offering or sale is not permitted.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has applied to list the Common Shares to be distributed under the Offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). Listing is subject to the approval of the TSX in accordance with its original listing requirements. The TSX has not conditionally approved the Company's listing application and there is no assurance that the TSX will approve the listing application.

About Metatek

Metatek is a United Kingdom-based geophysical services company providing high-definition mapping of subsurface strategic and critical mineral natural resources, energy (including hydrocarbons), helium and hydrogen, for exploration and development. Unlike traditional exploration companies that rely solely on invasive or slow-moving technologies such as seismic surveys, Metatek delivers rapid data acquisition, processing and scientific interpretation across air, land, and sea environments. Metatek supports national energy security and fast-tracking of the discovery of hydrocarbons, minerals essential for sustainable power, such as lithium, nickel, and copper, as well as identifying reservoirs for natural hydrogen and geothermal energy.

To learn more, please visit: www.metatek-group.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Preliminary Prospectus filed on SEDAR+. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Metatek does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information: Nicholas Morgan, Chief Financial Officer, +44 1908 667014, [email protected]