METALLIS AMENDS CLOSING TO $1,203,950 IN FIRST TRANCHE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, July 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Metallis Resources Inc. (TSXV: MTS) (OTCQB: MTLFF) ("Metallis" or the "Company") announces the Company has increased the closing of the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") from $1,174,550 to $1,203,950 (See News Releases dated June 1 and June 16, 2026). The First Tranche consists of 8,026,333 units at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,203,950. Each unit consists of one common share and ½ of one non-transferable share purchase warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.20 per share for a 3-year period.

Shares and warrants issued on closing are subject to a trading hold period expiring four months plus one day from the date of issuance. The closing of the First Tranche is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and final acceptance by the TSXV. The proceeds are for exploration at the Greyhound Property and working capital.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirement.

Finders' fees paid to registered finders consists of $83,764 and 558,426 full warrants, also exercisable at $0.20 per share for a 3-year period. Finders fees remain as first announced on June 16, 2026.

About Metallis

Metallis Resources Inc. is a Vancouver-based company focused on the exploration for gold, copper and silver at its 100%-owned Kirkham Property in Canada, situated in northwest British Columbia's Golden Triangle, and at the Greyhound Property, a gold/silver/antimony property in Idaho, USA.

Metallis has 101,018,836 common shares issued and outstanding, including the First Tranche.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

/s/ "Fiore Aliperti"

Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute 'forward-looking' statements, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may," "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of numerous factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities' regulatory authorities, including quarterly and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX-V Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Metallis Resources Inc.

For further information contact Mr. Aliperti at: Tel: 604-688-5077, Email: [email protected], Web: www.metallisresources.com