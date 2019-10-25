Metalex announces sale of James Bay Lowlands metal claims

KELOWNA, BC, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Metalex Ventures Ltd. (TSXV:MTX) (the "Company") announces that it has reached an agreement with an arms-length private entity to sell the Company's 62.5% interest in certain metal focused mineral claims in the Ring of Fire region of the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario (the "Claims"). As consideration the Company is to receive 2,780,000 common shares (valued at $278,000) which is approximately a 29% ownership interest in the private entity.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Metalex Ventures Ltd.

For further information: Chad Ulansky, President & CEO, 250-860-8599, investorinfo@metalexventures.ca

Related Links

http://www.metalex.ca

