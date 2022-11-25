METALEX ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Metalex Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: MTX) announces that, further to its news release of November 22, 2022, it has increased its Offering to up to a total of $2,000,000 from the previously announced $600,000. All other aspects of the Offering remain as disclosed in the November 22nd news release.

Signed,

Charles Fipke

Charles Fipke

Chairman

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Metalex Ventures Ltd.

For further information: Chad Ulansky, President & CEO, +1-250-860-8599, [email protected]