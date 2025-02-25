METALEX ANNOUNCES GRANT OF DEFERRED SHARE UNITS

KELOWNA, BC, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Metalex Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: MTX) (the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 300,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") to two independent directors at a deemed price of $0.05 per DSU. The DSUs were granted in consideration for services provided by the directors for the quarter ended January 31, 2025. The DSUs were granted under the Company's Deferred Share Unit Plan adopted on October 11, 2022. The DSUs vest one year from the date of grant, subject to certain exceptions, and each DSU entitles the holder to receive one share of the Company, or in certain circumstances a cash payment equal to the value of one share of the Company, at the time the holder ceases to be a director of the Company.

For further information please contact: Chad Ulansky, President & CEO, 250-860-8599, [email protected]