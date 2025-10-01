Metal Supermarkets Puts a New Spin on 11th Annual Metal My Way Contest, Extending Competition to 12 Months

Rebranded as Metal My Way: Everyday, this year's contest has been extended to 12 months, allowing metalworkers and enthusiasts to submit photos and videos of their metallic masterpieces year-round for a chance to win more prizes.

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Metal Supermarkets, the world's largest supplier of small-quantity metals, today announced the start of its 11th annual Metal My Way competition. This year's international competition has been rebranded as Metal My Way: Everyday and will now accept entries for a full 12 months instead of the previous one-month period. Metal professionals and artists from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom are invited to submit their innovative metal projects all year round for the chance to win amazing prizes.

Previous month-long Metal My Way competitions have received over 1,000 submissions. Projects have ranged from small engine models, car restorations and commissioned art to large-scale renovation and construction projects. Metalworking enthusiasts have also submitted exceptional works of art including a polished stainless steel eagle, a metallic blue heron and a handcrafted "Wheel of Time" dagger.

"We're thrilled to be extending this year's Metal My Way competition for a full year, offering talented metalworkers – professionals and hobbyists alike – more chances to win incredible prizes," said Ryan Pryznyk, President and CEO of Metal Supermarkets. "Every year, we've amazed by the talent, ingenuity and craftsmanship of metal projects that are submitted by people who transform metal into extraordinary creations and works of art."

Now called Metal My Way: Everyday, the competition will begin on October 1st, 2025 and run until September 30th, 2026. Contestants are encouraged to submit photos and videos of their completed metal projects throughout the year on metalmyway.com. Metal Supermarkets is the creator and managing sponsor of Metal My Way.

After 12 months, the most outstanding project will receive admission for two to FABTECH 2026 in Las Vegas, including flights and accommodations for four days and five nights. Additionally, special prizes will be awarded throughout the year for other standout projects. These prizes may include metalworking tools and equipment, gift cards and discounts on purchases made from metalsupermarkets.com.

Winners will be selected by a committee consisting of Metal Supermarkets corporate staff. Entrants can submit multiple projects to the Metal My Way: Everyday contest but are only eligible to win one prize per cycle (every six months). Criteria will include complexity, detail and intricacy; scale; uniqueness and creativity; craftsmanship; quantity of metal used; and ingenuity.

The contest is open to legal residents of the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada (excluding Quebec). Entries will be accepted online starting on October 1st, 2025 at 8 am ET/ 5 am PT and ending on September 30th, 2026 at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT. All online entries must be received by September 30th, 2026 at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT. No purchase is necessary to enter to win.

Applicants can submit photos and videos of their metal projects at metalmyway.com, where further contest rules and details, including sponsor information, can be found.

ABOUT METAL SUPERMARKETS

Celebrating 40 years of operation, Metal Supermarkets, the world's largest supplier of small-quantity metals, has over 130 brick-and-mortar stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom with 15 franchise locations in development. Known for its speed and convenience, Metal Supermarkets sells a wide variety of metals including Aluminum, Hot-Rolled Steel, Cold-Rolled Steel, Stainless Steel, Alloy Steel, Galvanized Steel, Tool Steel, Brass, Bronze and Copper. With highly specialized staff, customers can get the metal they need, cut to size, with a wide variety of value-added metal processing services available including Production Cutting, Shearing, Plate Cutting, Bending, Drilling, Hole Punching, Notching, Delivery and more. For more information about how Metal Supermarkets is helping customers today and tomorrow, visit the Metal Supermarkets website, Facebook and LinkedIn.

