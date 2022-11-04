Metal Energy boosts exposure in the United States, listing to the OTCQB under the symbol 'MEEEF'

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Metal Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Metal Energy") (TSXV: MERG) (OTCQB: MEEEF) is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture market in the United States under the symbol "MEEEF". The company profile can be viewed here. Metal Energy's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "MERG".

"This is a big day for the company, expanding our investor outreach and developing a broader shareholder base within the United States. Nickel demand is forecast to continue growing in the United States with battery demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage solutions. We continue advancing our flagship Manibridge project as we believe it has the size and scope to be recognized by the American investment community during this commodity supercycle. Our current 10,000-metre drill program is following-up a nickel mineralization envelope in which all 6 drill holes from a 2,300 m winter drill program intersected Ni-Cu-Co mineralization, including 0.92% Ni eq. over 32.95 m at 150.45 m in drill hole MNB004 (see news release August 3, 2022), comments James Sykes, CEO of Metal Energy.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company's listing on the TSXV and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to a larger North American presence and afford investors preeminent access to trading.

About Metal Energy Corp.

Metal Energy is a well-funded nickel and battery metal exploration company with two projects, Manibridge and Strange, in the politically stable jurisdictions of Manitoba and Ontario, Canada, respectively. Both projects are subject to earn-in agreements where the Company can acquire 100% exploration rights to approximately 16,200 hectares.

