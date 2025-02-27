Metabolon Unveils New Multiomics Biomarker Discovery Functionality via its Industry-leading Integrated Bioinformatics Platform

Metabolon's expertise extends beyond metabolomics to include data insights and software solutions for multiomics research

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, announces new multiomics biomarker discovery capabilities within Metabolon's recently launched Integrated Bioinformatics Platform. This new functionality includes multiomics predictive modeling, latent factor analysis, multiomics pathway analysis using public tools like Reactome, and sophisticated multiomic data visualization resources.

The global multiomics market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $6.4 billion by 2030. Since 2012, scientific publications featuring multiomic data have increased 63% annually. Despite the growing importance of multiomics research, successfully combining genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, and metabolomic data can be time-consuming and expensive. Metabolon's new multiomics biomarker discovery functionality provides powerful and easily accessible online bioinformatics tools that enable multiomics research and provide the most complete out-of-the-box representation of the phenotype available.

"Metabolon's new multiomic biomarker discovery capabilities make integrating disparate omics data sets easier and help our customers build powerful studies that incorporate metabolite and lipid data seamlessly with other omics information," said Dr. Karl Bradshaw, Chief Business Officer at Metabolon.

"Reactome's comprehensive and expertly curated pathway data provides a critical foundation for multiomic analysis," said Dr. Lincoln Stein, Lead Principal Investigator at Reactome. "We're thrilled to see Metabolon harnessing our resource to enable researchers to unravel the complexities of biological systems."

Metabolon's new bioinformatics functionality is available via a comprehensive suite of web-based tools:

Multiomics Predictive Modeling

Upload and integrate diverse omics data using algorithms like logistic regression and random forest to build multiomics models.

Explore model performance and evaluate multiomic feature contributions to identify potential biomarkers for further analysis.

Latent Factor Analysis of Multiomics Data

Identify latent factors representing underlying biological variation.

Explore relationships that span multiomic layers to uncover biologically relevant biomarkers and guide further research.

Multiomics Pathway Enrichment Analysis Using Reactome (https://reactome.org/)

Map metabolites to other omics entities (e.g., genes and proteins) using the most comprehensive and curated reference of biological pathways.

Statistically rank pathways from the Reactome database that are driving variation/signal found in your specific dataset.

Leverage Metabolon's integrated bioinformatics platform to gain improved insights into your most critical research questions – explore the interplay of your biomarkers and their effects on wider-reaching biological mechanisms. To learn more, please visit:

Metabolon's Integrated Bioinformatics Platform: https://www.metabolon.com/bioinformatics

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other 'omics' technologies. With more than 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 3,400+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is powered by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics, that support customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Reactome

Reactome is an open-source, open-access, manually curated, and peer-reviewed pathway database. Our goal is to provide intuitive bioinformatics tools for the visualization, interpretation, and analysis of pathway knowledge to support basic and clinical research, genome analysis, modeling, systems biology, and education. Founded in 2003, the Reactome project is led by Lincoln Stein of OICR, Peter D'Eustachio of NYU Langone Health, Henning Hermjakob of EMBL-EBI, and Guanming Wu of OHSU. The Reactome database and website enable scientists, researchers, students, and educators to find, organize, and utilize biological information to support data visualization, integration, and analysis.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic and external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers, enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

SOURCE Metabolon, Inc.

