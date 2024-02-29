Metabolon Unveils New Integrated Bioinformatics Platform

Metabolon's cutting-edge bioinformatics platform and unique knowledge base will enable customers to leverage the company's extensive biochemistry experience

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, today announced at Biomarkers UK the launch of its latest innovation: an integrated bioinformatics platform, advancing the landscape for metabolomics analysis in life sciences research.

Backed by over twenty years of industry-leading experience and a proprietary database of more than 5,400 biologically relevant metabolites, the platform seamlessly integrates a comprehensive suite of tools and features, including:

Pathway Analysis : Allows researchers to index their metabolomics data on Metabolon's hyper-accurate biochemical pathway maps to uncover how different biological processes operate, providing insights into disease mechanisms, therapeutic targets, and more.

: Allows researchers to index their metabolomics data on Metabolon's hyper-accurate biochemical pathway maps to uncover how different biological processes operate, providing insights into disease mechanisms, therapeutic targets, and more. Biomarker Lenses™ : A powerful Metabolon-unique feature that gives users advanced analytical filters to enhance the exploration of metabolomic data by focusing on metabolites associated with specific pathways and diseases.

: A powerful Metabolon-unique feature that gives users advanced analytical filters to enhance the exploration of metabolomic data by focusing on metabolites associated with specific pathways and diseases. Principle Component Analysis (PCA) : Helps researchers reduce complex datasets and visualize research results.

: Helps researchers reduce complex datasets and visualize research results. Partial Least Squares–Discriminant Analysis (PLS-DA) : Facilitates the interpretation of complex datasets, enabling the identification of distinctive biomarkers that drive group separation.

: Facilitates the interpretation of complex datasets, enabling the identification of distinctive biomarkers that drive group separation. Clustering : Allows researchers to organize metabolites and samples into meaningful groups based on metabolite profiles.

: Allows researchers to organize metabolites and samples into meaningful groups based on metabolite profiles. Volcano Plots: Helps researchers identify statistically significant changes in large datasets to reveal biologically relevant metabolites.

"I love working with Metabolon data. Metabolon is an incredibly forward-thinking company, actively engaging with the evolving interdisciplinary challenges of robust clinical metabolomics," said David Broadhurst, Professor of Biosystems Data Science at Edith Cowan University in Australia. "Metabolon has developed a solid, scalable solution to the non-trivial problem of metabolomics biochemical interpretation, specifically tailored to their world-leading data acquisition platform. Leveraging decades of experience in data curation, Metabolon provides intuitive visualization tools for pathway analysis and disease association, adding even more value to an already outstanding product."

In the era of precision medicine, advanced analytics and big data play a pivotal role. However, significant time is still lost to manual data organization and preparation. Metabolon's new bioinformatics platform alleviates much of this manual burden, with client data pre-populated and ready for analysis, accelerating discovery with publication-ready charts, plots, data tables, and insights. The user-friendly interface empowers researchers, regardless of their expertise, to manipulate complex analytics and large data sets effortlessly and accurately with just a few clicks.

Moreover, the pathway analyses and biomarker lenses offer cutting-edge solutions that enable users to concentrate on understanding the biology driving their data. The tool prioritizes user convenience by securely storing data. Researchers no longer need to go through the hassle of repeatedly uploading and reconfiguring plots; the tool's streamlined process enables them to run additional analytics and biochemical pathway mapping seamlessly.

"Metabolon is thrilled to unveil this groundbreaking bioinformatics platform, marking a significant leap forward in metabolomics research," said Dr. Ray Moran, Senior Director of Bioinformatics at Metabolon. "By combining our extensive industry experience with cutting-edge technology, we are empowering researchers to navigate complex data effortlessly and accelerate discoveries in the life sciences."

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other 'omics' technologies. With more than 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 3,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is enabled by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics, supporting customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

